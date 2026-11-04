Iran says US will not interfere with ships in Hormuz
Iran just announced that ships from India, China, Iraq, and Qatar can now pass freely through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Amir Hayat-Moghaddam, the deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, said these vessels won't face any US interference anymore, a pretty big shift for global shipping.
Iran to collect transit fees
This change is all about boosting Iran's economy: think easier imports (like medicines from India) and stronger ties with China.
The Strait handles around 25% of global sea-borne oil supplies originating in West Asian countries and nearly 90% of India's LPG imports pass through here.
Iran will collect transit fees from Indian and Chinese ships but lets Qatari vessels go free, showing it wants to build better regional relationships while keeping its own interests in focus.