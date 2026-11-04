Iran says US will not interfere with ships in Hormuz

This change is all about boosting Iran's economy: think easier imports (like medicines from India) and stronger ties with China.

The Strait handles around 25% of global sea-borne oil supplies originating in West Asian countries and nearly 90% of India's LPG imports pass through here.

Iran will collect transit fees from Indian and Chinese ships but lets Qatari vessels go free, showing it wants to build better regional relationships while keeping its own interests in focus.