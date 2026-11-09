A leaked letter just revealed that Iran has been quietly running oil terminals and storage sites in China to dodge US sanctions.

Under President Masoud Pezeshkian, sanctioned vessels have been delivering oil straight to these ports, skipping the usual shipping routes.

The letter from Iran's former head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and current acting oil minister, Hamid Bovard, shows how determined Iran is to keep its oil exports flowing despite all the restrictions.