Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says Tehran is pushing for diplomatic solutions to lower tensions with the US.

He is calling for an agreement that actually prevents future conflict and wants Washington to show it is serious about negotiating.

On the flip side, President Donald Trump admits Iran is interested in a deal but says their current terms are just not good enough for him.

All this comes after military clashes back on February 28, which have made things rocky across the region.