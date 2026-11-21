Iran seeks diplomacy after Feb 28 as Trump rejects terms
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says Tehran is pushing for diplomatic solutions to lower tensions with the US.
He is calling for an agreement that actually prevents future conflict and wants Washington to show it is serious about negotiating.
On the flip side, President Donald Trump admits Iran is interested in a deal but says their current terms are just not good enough for him.
All this comes after military clashes back on February 28, which have made things rocky across the region.
Iran works with mediators
Iran is working with mediators (like Qatar) to build trust and keep talks moving forward.
These efforts are happening while instability in the Middle East has hit global shipping and energy prices hard.
Even so, Iran insists on sticking to its core demands, like keeping enriched uranium at home, but remains hopeful that diplomacy can lead to a fair outcome for everyone involved.