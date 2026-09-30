Iran sends letter urging American voters to reject Trump-linked politicians
World
Iran just sent a 25-page letter directly to American voters, urging them not to support politicians linked to Donald Trump.
In the letter, these politicians are called "evil, deceitful, and violent," and Iran asks for leaders who care more about peace and justice.
It's a rare move. Basically, Iran is trying to nudge US elections toward changing foreign policy.
Letter blames Trump for Mideast instability
The letter also takes aim at Trump's foreign policy, blaming it for making the Middle East less stable.
Iran says shifting toward diplomacy is better for everyone.
With US congressional elections coming up soon, this shows just how much global politics can be shaped by American votes.