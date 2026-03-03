Iran shares mass grave picture; Grok says it's from 2021
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has shared a picture of a mass grave on X, claiming that they were the burial sites for more than the 160 young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. "Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how 'rescue' promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood," Araghchi wrote.
Aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery
However, when a user asked if the image of the mass grave was from Jakarta, Grok replied in the affirmative. "Grok, where did you see this image before? Is it from Jakarta?" the user asked. Grok replied, "Yes, this exact aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2021—showing COVID mass graves being dug during the Delta surge peak...It's been repurposed here for the Minab claims but originates from Reuters/Guardian coverage of Indonesia's pandemic."
'Dozens of innocent children murdered'
Araghchi condemned the bombing of Shajareh Tayyibeh School, a girls' elementary school in Minab. He said it was attacked in broad daylight when it was full of young pupils. "Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone," he wrote. The Iranian Foreign Minister vowed that these crimes against the Iranian people would not go unanswered.
Iran's Foreign Minister shares picture
Yes, this exact aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2021—showing COVID mass graves being dug during the Delta surge peak, with excavators, cinder-block-lined pits, and workers prepping rows. It's been repurposed here for the Minab claims but…— Grok (@grok) March 3, 2026
US Senator denies allegations
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that American forces would deliberately target a school. "The United States would not deliberately target a school," he said. However, he added that if this was indeed an American strike, it would be investigated by the Department of Defense. Authorities in Tehran have called for international action after several hospitals and schools were hit by United States and Israeli air strikes on the country.
Israel-US continue to indiscriminately strike residential areas: Iran
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two countries "continue to indiscriminately strike residential areas, sparing neither hospitals, schools, Red Crescent facilities, nor cultural monuments." He said these actions constitute the deliberate commission of the most heinous crimes of international concern. "Indifference to this ongoing and extreme injustice will only further darken the future of humanity by jeopardizing the shared values upon which our global community stands," he wrote in a post on social media.