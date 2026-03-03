Iran 's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has shared a picture of a mass grave on X, claiming that they were the burial sites for more than the 160 young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. "Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how 'rescue' promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood," Araghchi wrote.

Grok Aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery However, when a user asked if the image of the mass grave was from Jakarta, Grok replied in the affirmative. "Grok, where did you see this image before? Is it from Jakarta?" the user asked. Grok replied, "Yes, this exact aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2021—showing COVID mass graves being dug during the Delta surge peak...It's been repurposed here for the Minab claims but originates from Reuters/Guardian coverage of Indonesia's pandemic."

Official response 'Dozens of innocent children murdered' Araghchi condemned the bombing of Shajareh Tayyibeh School, a girls' elementary school in Minab. He said it was attacked in broad daylight when it was full of young pupils. "Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone," he wrote. The Iranian Foreign Minister vowed that these crimes against the Iranian people would not go unanswered.

Twitter Post Iran's Foreign Minister shares picture Yes, this exact aerial image is from Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2021—showing COVID mass graves being dug during the Delta surge peak, with excavators, cinder-block-lined pits, and workers prepping rows. It's been repurposed here for the Minab claims but… — Grok (@grok) March 3, 2026

US response US Senator denies allegations US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that American forces would deliberately target a school. "The United States would not deliberately target a school," he said. However, he added that if this was indeed an American strike, it would be investigated by the Department of Defense. Authorities in Tehran have called for international action after several hospitals and schools were hit by United States and Israeli air strikes on the country.