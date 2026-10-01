Iran shifts strategy to target US assets and U.S.-supporting countries
World
Iran is shifting its military strategy, now aiming at not just US assets but also countries that support American operations.
While it is open to talks (with Qatar helping out), Iranian officials admit they do not expect much progress, so the focus is on being ready for any big moves from the US.
Iran rallies allies amid US blockade
With a US blockade cutting off vital oil income since the start of the conflict on February 28, 2026, Iran's economy is feeling the heat, raising worries about unrest at home.
To strengthen its position, Iran has rallied allies in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for a possible joint response if things escalate, which could even disrupt major global energy routes.