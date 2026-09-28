Iran shuts down new US talks despite President Trump's optimism
World
Iran has officially shut down the idea of new talks with the US even though President Trump sounded hopeful about restarting discussions just days ago.
Iran's delegation in New York made it clear on Monday (September 28, 2026) that negotiations aren't happening right now, despite Trump's public optimism.
Trump dismisses Iran's Hormuz reopening offer
The disagreement goes deeper than just talk. Trump also dismissed Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz soon.
This ongoing tension is pushing up oil prices and keeping both countries at odds.