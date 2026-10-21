Iran: Strait of Hormuz closed until US honors Islamabad MoU
World
Iran says the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, will stay closed until the US follows through on a previous agreement called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Talks between Iran and the US are happening indirectly, with Pakistan and Qatar helping as go-betweens.
Seven-Day plan faces new US demands
Iran's foreign minister shared that there's a "Seven-Day Plan" to reopen the strait, but while the US is partly on board, it keeps adding new demands.
Iran is standing firm against US sanctions and military threats, making it clear that only real diplomacy will get things moving again.
The strait sits between Iran and Oman, so both countries have a say in how ships pass through, especially now with tensions running high.