Iran strikes on US bases far worse than disclosed: Report

Recent Iranian strikes on United States military bases in the Persian Gulf have caused extensive damage, NBC News reported. The destruction is far worse than previously disclosed, with repairs likely to cost billions of dollars. Since February 28, when the conflict began, Iran has targeted key military installations across at least seven countries. These include storage facilities, command centers, aircraft hangars, and satellite communication systems.

Infrastructure impact Aircraft, runways, radar systems damaged The Iranian strikes have also damaged runways, radar systems, and some aircraft. These are vital for military movement and surveillance operations. In a surprising turn of events, an older Iranian F-5 fighter jet even managed to breach powerful US air defense systems and carry out a strike. This incident highlights the extent of vulnerability in the US military infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.

Transparency issues Republican lawmakers frustrated over lack of information Despite the magnitude of the damage, the US Defense Department has not released detailed information on how much destruction was caused by Iranian strikes. The US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the region, also declined to comment on the extent of damage. This lack of transparency has frustrated some Republican lawmakers who have been seeking more information. One aide said they had been asking for weeks without getting specifics.

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