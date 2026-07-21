Iran claims attacks on Amazon infrastructure in Gulf
What's the story
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on United States-linked military and commercial assets in the Gulf region. The targets included an alleged attack on Amazon's data infrastructure in Bahrain and several US military bases in Jordan and Kuwait. The claims were reported by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB and the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
US retaliation
US announces strikes on Iranian targets
The claims came hours after the United States announced another round of strikes on Iranian targets.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump.
CENTCOM said, "Today at 4pm ET, US forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction."
The aim is to further degrade Iranian military capabilities threatening commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Attack claims
IRGC claimed to have destroyed US missile defense radar system
The IRGC claimed its Aerospace Force carried out the 24th phase of "Operation Nasr 2," destroying a US missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter aircraft in Jordan.
They also claimed to have attacked a compound housing US military personnel in Jordan's Rukban region.
Separately, Iranian state media reported drone strikes on Arifjan base, Al-Adiri camp, and Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait under the 19th phase of "Operation Lightning."
Targeted facilities
Iranian forces alleged hits on multiple facilities
Iranian forces claimed to have targeted facilities used by US ground forces, aviation and surveillance units at Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base.
They also alleged an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al-Salem Air Base was hit, damaging or destroying several unmanned aircraft.
The Iranian Army further claimed that US HIMARS missile systems deployed at Camp Arifjan were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles during the 18th phase of "Operation Lightning."
Escalating conflict
Full-scale war with United States, says Iran
The latest claims come amid rising military tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The United States has said its military campaign aims to curb Iran's threats to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
On the other hand, Iran has called its strikes retaliatory operations against US military action and regional deployments.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called the situation a "full-scale war" with the United States.