Iran targets US air defense radars in Gulf bases
World
Iran has been going after US air defense systems in the Gulf, especially radar setups at key bases like Camp Arifjan (Kuwait) and Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia).
Satellite images show Iran is trying to mess with the U.S.'s ability to spot threats, pretty crucial for keeping tabs on the region.
Iran strikes cost US $47.1B
After those first radar hits, Iran stepped things up with over 115 drone and missile strikes across 26 sites.
Bases like Ali Al Salem in Kuwait have taken heavy damage, pushing the US to move its assets around and rethink its strategy.
The price tag? A massive $47.1 billion so far, making this a costly challenge for US operations in the area.