Iran threatens US bases, offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz
World
Tensions are running high as Iran's military says it might target US bases in the Middle East if Washington ramps up its military moves.
The big issue? The Strait of Hormuz's strategic importance as a key route for global oil, and uncertainty over nuclear negotiations.
Iran is offering to reopen this crucial waterway, but only if the US eases up on sanctions and port blockades.
Trump rejects Iran offer, tensions rise
The US isn't budging for now. President Trump has rejected Iran's proposal, saying he expects US bombing of Iran to resume after November's midterm elections.
Meanwhile, both sides are showing off their military muscle in the region, and things got even more tense.
All eyes are on what happens next, since any clash here could have global fallout.