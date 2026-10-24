Iran to bar United States military ships from Persian Gulf
World
Iran has announced it will block US military ships from entering the Persian Gulf, stepping up tensions with Washington.
Iran's top military official, Ali Abdollahi, made it clear that President Trump's hopes for a strong US presence in the region "will take that dream to his grave."
Iran tightens Strait of Hormuz controls
This tough talk comes after Trump threatened military action if talks break down.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil, sits at the heart of this dispute.
Recently, Iran has tightened controls on naval traffic and targeted the route it calls "illegal," leading to supertankers being damaged and abandoned.
Meanwhile, US officials hint at possible strikes but also say they're open to negotiations.