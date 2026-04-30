Iran to unveil new weapon enemy is 'deeply afraid of' 

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, Tehran has announced plans to unveil a new weapon the enemy "is deeply afraid of" very soon. "And it is right next to them [too]," Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Wednesday in reference to the weapon in question, adding, "I hope they won't have a heart attack.

Military response Irani dismisses enemy expectations of quick victory Irani also dismissed what he called the enemy's expectations of a quick victory in the current phase of conflict. He said these assumptions have become "a joke" in military universities. The commander also claimed that Iran's Armed Forces have carried out at least 100 waves of retaliatory strikes against American and Israeli targets since hostilities escalated on February 28, targeting "sensitive" sites across West Asia.

Maritime warning Iran warns US Navy against piracy Irani also emphasized Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil chokepoint. He warned that passage through the waterway now requires approval from Iranian authorities and any attempts by opposing forces to get closer would be met with "immediate operational action." "If they move any closer, we will take operational action without delay," he said.

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