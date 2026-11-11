Iran unveils underground missile city to manufacture missiles and drones
Iran just unveiled an underground missile city, saying it is now being developed into underground production centers capable of manufacturing missiles and drones during wartime.
Top military officials claim this move will deliver "surprises on the battlefield," especially aimed at the US as tensions keep rising.
Iran's facility stays operational under fire
The facility is designed to stay operational even if it comes under fire.
Iran's military says it is now mass-producing Shahed-136 drones and Arman missiles, plus boosting its air defenses, making it clear it is serious about strengthening its defenses in a tense region.