How US, Iran plan to safeguard shipping through Hormuz
What's the story
Iran and the United States have set up a direct communication line to avert any potential incidents or miscommunication in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made by mediators Qatar and Pakistan after high-level talks under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The talks were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," producing "encouraging progress," including a roadmap for finalizing an agreement within 60 days.
Agreement details
Iran will ensure safe passage of commercial vessels
The MoU specifies that Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels without any transit fees for a period of 60 days. The memorandum also emphasizes that "traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start," marking an immediate resumption of maritime activity in this region.
Safety measures
Iran to address navigational safety by removing technical obstacles
The MoU has emphasized that Iran will address navigational safety by removing the technical and military obstacles, as well as demining operations, within 30 days. Further, Iran will engage in dialogue with Oman and other Persian Gulf littoral states to define future administration and maritime services in this strategic waterway.
Current status
Strait of Hormuz remains closed
Despite the progress made at the summit, military sources have confirmed to Fars News Agency that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The IRGC Navy is not granting any permits for vessel passage until further notice. This comes in response to Israel's continued attacks in Lebanon and what they perceive as the US's failure to implement an agreement aimed at ending hostilities.