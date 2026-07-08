Iran uses World Cup 'red card controversy' to mock US
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has mocked the US over the red card controversy in the FIFA World Cup by drawing parallels with its foreign policy. "The US government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating. This is their MAGA playbook," Pezeshkian wrote on X after Donald Trump called Iranian leaders "scum" and said that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over."
Policy criticism
Controversy involves US forward Folarin Balogun
The red card controversy involves US forward Folarin Balogun, who was handed a one-match ban after receiving a red card during a match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Balogun had received the red card for stepping awkwardly on the right ankle of Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia in their round-of-32 match. After the suspension, Trump revealed that he personally called FIFA head Gianni Infantino, asking him to review the red card given to Balogun. Balogun was allowed to face Belgium in Monday's 16 clash.
Presidential intervention
Trump's involvement in FIFA World Cup controversy
Trump thanked FIFA on social media for reversing what he called "a great injustice." He defended his actions by saying he only asked for a review and didn't tell Infantino what to do. The decision by FIFA drew condemnation from Belgium's football association, Europe's main football body, a former FIFA president, several elite former players, and many more. Critics contended that overturning a red card suspension due to direct political involvement compromised the tournament's credibility and set a dangerous precedent.
Decision backlash
Balogun plays in US's 4-1 defeat to Belgium
The US played in the Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, where it lost 1-4. After the win, Belgium's players seemingly mocked Trump with the president's trademark dance after knocking the US out of the World Cup. An Instagram image from the official Belgium account depicting Romelu Lukaku cupping his ear to the crowd was captioned "overturn this" in an apparent reference to the Balogun controversy.