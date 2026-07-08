Iran uses World Cup 'red card controversy' to mock US 

Decision backlash

Balogun plays in US's 4-1 defeat to Belgium

The US played in the Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, where it lost 1-4. After the win, Belgium's players seemingly mocked Trump with the president's trademark dance after knocking the US out of the World Cup. An Instagram image from the official Belgium account depicting Romelu Lukaku cupping his ear to the crowd was captioned "overturn this" in an apparent reference to the Balogun controversy.