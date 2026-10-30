Iran war is going to get wrapped up soon: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump said on Friday he believed the war with Iran will end soon. "It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump said in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO, without specifying how that would happen. "We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon."
WSJ
Top US commander briefs Trump on Iran military options
Per WSJ, the United States military's top commander for the Middle East, Admiral Brad Cooper, briefed President Trump on military options regarding Iran on Friday.
The meeting took place at the White House and was attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine.
This comes amid reports of Washington and Jerusalem considering a "short but intensive operation" against Iran after the upcoming US midterm elections.
Strategic deployment
Over 10 US military transport planes land in Israel
Israeli media reported that over 10 US military transport planes have landed at Israeli airbases in southern Israel over the past week amid Iran war preparations.
The flights mostly originated from Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas, and headed to Nevatim and Ovda airbases.
Other cargo flights also went to American bases across the Middle East, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.
Election interference
Contents of the transport planes were unknown
The contents of the transport planes were unknown.
But KAN News suggests that these aircraft are likely carrying air defense systems to protect regional assets.
An Israeli source told KAN News that the US and Israel are closely coordinating on the situation with Iran.
The source said, "Although a decision has not yet been made on the matter, the Americans and Israel are preparing for any decision that [US] President [Donald] Trump makes."