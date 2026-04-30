US military campaign in Iran has cost $25 billion: Pentagon
What's the story
The United States's military campaign in Iran has cost a staggering $25 billion, a senior Pentagon official revealed on Wednesday. This is the first official estimate of the financial burden of the conflict. Jules Hurst, acting comptroller at the Pentagon, disclosed this figure during a session with lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee. Most of this expenditure was reportedly on munitions.
Number
'No one's given us the number'
Hurst, however, did not detail what was included in that cost estimate or whether it took into account the projected costs of rebuilding and repairing base infrastructure in the Middle East that had been damaged during the conflict. "I'm glad you answered that question. Because we've been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one's given us the number," Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, responded to Hurst.
Conflict timeline
13 US troops killed, hundreds injured
The United States commenced its military operations against Iran on February 28. Since then, the two nations have been observing a tenuous ceasefire. The Pentagon has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, including three aircraft carriers. The conflict has claimed the lives of 13 US troops and left hundreds injured.
Public opinion
War increasingly unpopular among Americans
The US conflict with Iran has become increasingly unpopular among Americans. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed only 34% of Americans approve of the conflict, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March. The war has also disrupted oil and natural gas shipments, leading to a spike in gasoline prices and agricultural products such as fertilizers.
Political strategy
Democrats use Iran war to attack Republicans
With midterm elections approaching, Democrats are using the unpopular Iran war to their advantage. They are trying to link the conflict with affordability issues in public opinion polls. However, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has lashed out at critics of the Iran war, calling them "reckless, feckless and defeatist." dismissed these criticisms as "feckless." The Pentagon's latest budget request seeks around $70 billion for munitions in fiscal year 2027 to replenish stockpiles strained by recent conflicts.