US military campaign in Iran has cost $25 billion: Pentagon

The United States's military campaign in Iran has cost a staggering $25 billion, a senior Pentagon official revealed on Wednesday. This is the first official estimate of the financial burden of the conflict. Jules Hurst, acting comptroller at the Pentagon, disclosed this figure during a session with lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee. Most of this expenditure was reportedly on munitions.

Number 'No one's given ​us the number' Hurst, however, did not detail what was included in that cost estimate or whether it took into account the projected ​costs of rebuilding and repairing base infrastructure in ⁠the Middle ‌East that had been damaged during the conflict. "I'm glad you ⁠answered that question. Because we've been asking for a ​hell of a long time, and no one's given ​us the number," Rep. Adam Smith, the top ​Democrat on the ​House Armed Services Committee, responded to Hurst.

Conflict timeline 13 US troops killed, hundreds injured The United States commenced its military operations against Iran on February 28. Since then, the two nations have been observing a tenuous ceasefire. The Pentagon has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, including three aircraft carriers. The conflict has claimed the lives of 13 US troops and left hundreds injured.

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Public opinion War increasingly unpopular among Americans The US conflict with Iran has become increasingly unpopular among Americans. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed only 34% of Americans approve of the conflict, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March. The war has also disrupted oil and natural gas shipments, leading to a spike in gasoline prices and agricultural products such as fertilizers.

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