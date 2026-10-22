Iran warns it could target Gulf oil and AI facilities
Iran has warned it could hit oil and artificial intelligence centers in as many as seven Gulf countries if there is a fresh US-Israeli attack.
Mohsen Rezaei, a top Iranian security official, said, "In the event of a war, cables, datacentres and artificial intelligence facilities could also be targeted. If the conflict breaks out again, we will have a broader plan."
This threat comes after reports that US military advisers had drawn up a detailed list of targets for a fresh joint US-Israel assault on Iran to be implemented after the US midterm elections on 3 November.
Iran sees conflict as survival threat
Iran sees any fresh conflict as a threat to its very survival, with advisers warning it could spiral into a long-term crisis.
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from three European countries, as well as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt, will meet in Istanbul on Friday to discuss rising tensions across the region, including recent military moves by the US and Israel, plus incidents near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.