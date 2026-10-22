Iran warns it could target Gulf oil and AI facilities

Iran has warned it could hit oil and artificial intelligence centers in as many as seven Gulf countries if there is a fresh US-Israeli attack.

Mohsen Rezaei, a top Iranian security official, said, "In the event of a war, cables, datacentres and artificial intelligence facilities could also be targeted. If the conflict breaks out again, we will have a broader plan."

This threat comes after reports that US military advisers had drawn up a detailed list of targets for a fresh joint US-Israel assault on Iran to be implemented after the US midterm elections on 3 November.