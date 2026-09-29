Iran warns of targeting Middle East infrastructure, offers weeklong ceasefire
World
Iran is warning it might target infrastructure in the Middle East if its security demands aren't met.
Right now, Tehran is waiting for a formal US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
Iran's offer includes a weeklong ceasefire, unfreezing its assets, and lifting sanctions on its oil industry.
Iran seeks US naval blockade lift
Iran also wants the US naval blockade on its ports lifted, something discussed in recent talks mediated by Qatar.
The Strait of Hormuz has been a major sticking point, with both Iran and the US claiming control and accusing each other of restricting ship movement.
Regional security and safe passage through this waterway are still up in the air as negotiations continue.