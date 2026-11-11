Iran warns public to cut gas use amid US tensions
Iran is bracing for possible gas shortages this winter, blaming damage from ongoing tensions with the US
Officials expect a major shortfall and say even big cities like Tehran could face supply cuts if people don't use less gas.
The government is asking everyone to pitch in and cut back on usage to ease supply shortages.
Iran seeks 10% gas consumption cut
Old infrastructure, war-related damage, and sanctions have made things worse, especially in provinces like Mazandaran, Golestan, and North Khorasan.
Iran controls part of the world's biggest natural gas field.
For now, leaders are pushing for a 10% drop in consumption to keep things running smoothly this winter.