Iran warns US and Israel: 'apocalyptic war' and 'absolute victory'

Iran has put the US and Israel on notice, saying any more attacks could spark what it calls an "apocalyptic war," and that it's aiming for "absolute victory."

Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also said US warships would not be allowed to enter the Persian Gulf.

This all started back in February, with Iran hitting back at US bases after tensions flared.