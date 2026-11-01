Iran warns US of 'serious military retaliation' and NPT hint
World
Iran just sent a tough message to the US warning of "serious military retaliation" if tensions turn into war.
Mohsen Rezaei, a top Iranian security official, even hinted that Iran might pull out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
He made it clear on state television: if conflict breaks out, Iran is ready to hit back hard.
Mohsen Rezaei: unity equals missiles
Rezaei also stressed that national unity is as important as missiles when facing outside threats: "National unity and cohesion are no less important than our missiles," he said.
He explained that during wartime, Iran's Supreme National Security Council leads diplomatic decisions, while the Foreign Ministry handles things in peacetime, showing how seriously they take both defense and strategy right now.