Iran warns US war could last longer than previous conflict
World
Iran is warning that if a war with the US breaks out, it could last longer than the previous conflict, and President Trump won't get to decide when it ends.
This comes after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, sparking Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region and more action from its allies in Lebanon and Yemen.
Iran vows decisive, far reaching response
Iran's defense minister says any attack will get a "proportionate, decisive, and impactful response," making it clear they won't let outsiders call the shots.
An IRGC official added that Iran's response could reach far beyond its borders if needed.
On the other side, Trump claims Iran's military is much weaker now, but says some targets could still be hit quickly.