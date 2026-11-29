Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until conditions met
Iran has announced it's keeping the key Strait of Hormuz closed "until Iran's conditions are met," saying its demands need to be met first.
The move, revealed by Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami on Navy Day, comes as tensions with the US continue.
Hatami praised the Iranian Navy for holding firm and called their efforts crucial in controlling this vital shipping lane.
Iran's military ready, Araghchi backs Navy
Hatami highlighted that Iran's military is ready to defend itself against any threat, adding, Iran was ready to confront any enemy that attacked it "without hesitation."
Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi also backed up the Navy's role, saying it is essential for protecting Iran's interests in the region.