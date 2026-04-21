'They will negotiate': Trump warns Iran will 'see problems' otherwise

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "problems" if it doesn't negotiate. Speaking on The John Fredericks Show, he said Tehran will face unprecedented issues if they refuse to cooperate. "Well, they're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," he said.

Nuclear concerns Preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons is global priority Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a core objective. He said, "Hopefully, they'll make a fair deal and build their country back up, but they will not have a nuclear weapon." He underscored the global stakes, saying such weapons could have catastrophic consequences. "We can't allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we're not going to let that happen," he stated.

Online rhetoric Iranian Parliament Speaker accuses Trump of trying to force surrender He also defended his administration's military actions in Iran, claiming they had no choice but to act. Trump also defended the same actions on his Truth Social platform, threatening to target Iranian power plants if no deal is reached. He praised Operation Midnight Hammer from last year, describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran."

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