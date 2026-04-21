'They will negotiate': Trump warns Iran will 'see problems' otherwise
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "problems" if it doesn't negotiate. Speaking on The John Fredericks Show, he said Tehran will face unprecedented issues if they refuse to cooperate. "Well, they're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," he said.
Nuclear concerns
Preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons is global priority
Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a core objective. He said, "Hopefully, they'll make a fair deal and build their country back up, but they will not have a nuclear weapon." He underscored the global stakes, saying such weapons could have catastrophic consequences. "We can't allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we're not going to let that happen," he stated.
Online rhetoric
Iranian Parliament Speaker accuses Trump of trying to force surrender
He also defended his administration's military actions in Iran, claiming they had no choice but to act. Trump also defended the same actions on his Truth Social platform, threatening to target Iranian power plants if no deal is reached. He praised Operation Midnight Hammer from last year, describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran."
Negotiation prospects
Diplomatic progress amid rising tensions
Iran has made it clear that it would not negotiate under pressure. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator, accused Trump of trying to turn negotiations into a "table of surrender" by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire. He warned Tehran has "new cards" if war resumes with the US and Israel. According to Axios, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly approved the Iranian negotiating team to head to Islamabad for peace talks.