Iranian and Cuban delegates walk out during Trump's UN speech
World
At the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Trump's speech didn't sit well with everyone; Iranian delegates walked out as he began discussing the US military strikes against Iran over the past six months, and the Cuban delegation walked out later after he turned his attention to Cuba.
The moment really put a spotlight on how tense things have gotten between the US and these countries lately.
Cuba sanctions and Trump's Iran overture
Trump's comments come after recent US moves like stricter sanctions on Cuba and an oil blockade that hit their economy hard.
Talks about changes in Cuba have stalled, while with Iran, Trump left the door open for a possible deal right after the election.
All this adds up to some pretty frosty diplomatic vibes right now.