Iranian cruise missile injures 8 US Marines in Hormuz Strait
World
On September 14, an Iranian cruise missile struck a vessel they were operating on in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Eight Marines were hurt, mainly from smoke inhalation and possible concussions, but all bounced back quickly and returned to duty.
The incident is another reminder of just how tense things are getting in this key shipping route.
Officials: US Marines's injuries not serious
The team, seven enlisted Marines and one officer, was part of a battalion landing team operating in a high-stakes region.
Officials said their injuries weren't serious, but the experience highlights both the risks they face and their determination to stay ready for anything.
Even after a direct hit, their quick recovery shows just how resilient these Marines are under pressure.