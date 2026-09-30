Iranian Embassy in India mocks Trump with 'Koi..Mil Gaya' meme
World
The Iranian Embassy in India just poked fun at US President Donald Trump by sharing a Koi..Mil Gaya meme.
The post jokes about Trump thinking Iran would be easy to defeat, especially after he claimed Iran was "doing very poorly" and hinted they might give in because of economic struggles.
U.S.-Iran tensions rise, Masoud Pezeshkian vows
The meme dropped as U.S.-Iran tensions keep rising, fueled by US and Israeli attacks since February and a blockade that's hit Iran's oil exports hard.
With global oil prices climbing and the crucial Strait of Hormuz affected, pressure is mounting on both sides.
Still, Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, told the U.N. they are not backing down any time soon.