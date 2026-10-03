Iranian men arrested in Manchester over plot targeting Jews
Two Iranian men, Rahman Salehi (35) and Salam Ahmadyan (36), were arrested in Manchester on September 20, 2026, accused of planning or helping with a terror attack against the city's Jewish community.
The arrests happened just before Yom Kippur after a fast-paced counterterrorism police investigation in Greater Manchester targeting the Jewish community.
Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism police, called the case "serious" and said, "I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts."
Court date October 3, security increased
Both men are in custody and due in court on October 3.
Police also searched properties in Liverpool and Salford as part of wider efforts to tackle domestic threats.
Security has been stepped up around Jewish areas, especially during holy days, to reassure the community after recent concerns.