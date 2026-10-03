Iranian men arrested in Manchester over plot targeting Jews

Two Iranian men, Rahman Salehi (35) and Salam Ahmadyan (36), were arrested in Manchester on September 20, 2026, accused of planning or helping with a terror attack against the city's Jewish community.

The arrests happened just before Yom Kippur after a fast-paced counterterrorism police investigation in Greater Manchester targeting the Jewish community.

Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism police, called the case "serious" and said, "I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts."