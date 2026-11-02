Iranian mother names those she blames for Sevda's Tehran death
World
Samira, an Iranian mom, is bravely speaking out after her daughter Sevda was killed by security forces during Tehran's January 2026 protests.
Turning her grief into action, Samira is publicly naming those she believes were responsible, even though she now faces serious charges.
Mother Samira seeks justice from abroad
After fleeing Iran on foot, Samira continues her fight from abroad, determined to honor Sevda and push for justice for her daughter's death.
She's faced harassment and threats against her family just for mourning openly.
As Samira told The Guardian, "I want justice to be served for every single person whose name I expose because they have killed so many young people."