Iranian negotiators meet in Doha to end 8-month US-Israeli war
World
Iranian negotiators are meeting with Qatari mediators in Doha, hoping to finally end the eight-month-old US-Israeli war on Iran.
These talks have stretched into a third day, and everyone's watching closely, especially since the US midterm elections are just around the corner.
Iran increases readiness, US keeps options
Both sides have been on edge lately: Iran has boosted its military readiness and warned it'll hit back if provoked, while the US says it prefers diplomacy but isn't ruling out any options.
The conflict heated up, and now, with both countries saying they're open to dialogue (but still trading warnings), these negotiations feel like a real shot at dialing things down.