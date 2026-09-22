Iranian President Pezeshkian departs for New York to attend UNGA
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Pezeshkian was given an official farewell by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and other top officials. He is expected to forcefully present Iran's positions on international platforms during the session.
Key address
Pezeshkian to raise issues of Iranian nation at UNGA
Pezeshkian will deliver a speech at the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23. He is also likely to meet with various heads of state attending the meeting and educated Iranians in the United States.
The Iranian president has said that he would raise issues such as "the oppressed state of the Iranian nation," "the crimes that have occurred," and "the distrust that has been created."
Diplomatic discussions
Iranian foreign minister arrives in New York
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has also reached New York to attend the 81st UNGA session.
He said that the session would be an opportunity to discuss how trust in the United Nations has been lost and how it can be revived.
The UNGA's high-level week will run from September 22-29, with world leaders discussing major international challenges.
Ongoing tensions
US-Iran conflict continues
Pezeshkian's visit comes amid an ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. The situation started after US and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.
Despite intermittent talks to end the conflict, no agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear program is close.
Global issues
UNGA agenda and theme
The UNGA session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness.
The theme of this year's session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All."
Pezeshkian's presence at the UN is expected to bring Iran's war with the US and its nuclear program to the forefront of discussions during this year's General Assembly.