An Iranian supertanker has reportedly breached a United States naval blockade and returned to Iranian waters after delivering two million barrels of crude oil. The tanker had left Iran for Indonesia in March and was returning amid the US-imposed naval blockade. The vessel's return is being hailed by Tehran as a major victory against what it terms the "US Siege."

Media coverage 'She'll reach Kharg Island tomorrow' Iranian state media has hailed the tanker breach as a major victory against Western maritime restrictions. Fars News Agency reported that the tanker "swam on over to the Riau Archipelago, where she transferred her 2 million barrels of crude oil to another VLCC. She then returned home via the blockade line. She'll reach Kharg Island tomorrow." The vessel then returned home through the blockade line and is expected to reach Kharg Island soon.

Strategic control Iran claims to have established safe corridor in Hormuz Despite the US blockade of Iranian ports, Iran has managed to keep its oil supply chains running. Fars News Agency claims control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. A video released by Fars News Agency shows ships transiting through what it calls a "safe corridor" designed by the IRGC Navy between Larak and Qeshm islands.

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