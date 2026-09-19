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Home / News / World News / Iranian women run 10K race without hijabs, defying strict law
Iranian women run 10K race without hijabs, defying strict law
The event was held at Velayat Park in Tehran

Iranian women run 10K race without hijabs, defying strict law

By Snehil Singh
Sep 19, 2026
02:15 pm
What's the story

A group of Iranian women participated in a 10-kilometer road race in Tehran without wearing headscarves, a violation of the country's mandatory hijab law. The event was held at Velayat Park with separate races for men and women. The women's race was two laps of the 10-kilometer course. Notably, this incident comes after authorities had previously cracked down on a similar event where participants competed without headscarves.

Event coincidence

Event coincides with state-backed rally in Tehran

The Tehran 10K race took place on the same day as the Janfadayan-e Iran rally, a large state-backed gathering in Tehran.

The rally was attended by Revolutionary Guards, Basij members, and volunteers pledging to defend the country.

Although not connected, footage of the unveiled runners was circulated by some state-affiliated accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

This drew attention due to Iran's strict hijab laws.

Twitter Post

Footage from race

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Rising defiance

More Iranian women seen without headscarves since 2022 protests

Since the 2022 "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests after Mahsa "Jina" Amini's death in morality police custody, more Iranian women have been seen in public without headscarves.

Despite this trend, the compulsory hijab law remains in force and is enforced in various ways.

Government offices and many official establishments still require women to wear headscarves for entry.

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Race winner

National record holder wins race

Parisa Arab, a national record holder in women's 5,000m, 10,000m, and half marathon races in Iran, won the Tehran 10K race.

Arab later shared a video of her crossing the finish line and thanked spectators for their encouragement during the race.

The event has sparked conversations about hijab enforcement and women's rights in Iran.

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