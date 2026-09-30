Iran's embassy in India posts Marvel 'Sholay' meme mocking UN
World
Iran's Embassy in India just called out the United Nations, using a meme that blends Marvel and classic Bollywood.
In their post, Doctor Strange (with his many magical arms) is set next to Thakur from Sholay (who famously has none), poking fun at how little power the U.N. seems to have in solving real-world conflicts.
The timing? Right as world leaders gather for the 81st U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Iran uses pop culture diplomacy
By picking a Bollywood reference every Indian knows, Iran made its point loud and clear, and way more relatable.
This isn't just about humor; it's part of Iran's bigger move to use pop culture for sharp diplomatic messages, showing how global issues can hit home when delivered with a local twist.