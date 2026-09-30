Iran's embassy in India posts Marvel 'Sholay' meme mocking UN

Iran's Embassy in India just called out the United Nations, using a meme that blends Marvel and classic Bollywood.

In their post, Doctor Strange (with his many magical arms) is set next to Thakur from Sholay (who famously has none), poking fun at how little power the U.N. seems to have in solving real-world conflicts.

The timing? Right as world leaders gather for the 81st U.N. General Assembly in New York.