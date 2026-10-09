Iran's embassy says US, Israel fuel West Asia instability
Iran is openly blaming the US and Israel for fueling instability in West Asia, pointing to military actions and support for Tel Aviv.
Responding to concerns about terror threats after a failed flight hijacking, Iran's embassy in India said that "Security is not created through bombing, occupation, assassination and the killing of civilians," making it clear they see current tactics as part of the problem.
Iran questions Israel's peace commitment
Iran also questioned whether Israel is truly committed to peace, highlighting ongoing military operations in Arab regions and rising civilian casualties in Gaza.
The embassy pushed back against the idea that people in Gaza and Lebanon are just proxies, stressing their fight for basic rights.
They also called out what they see as double standards in anti-terror efforts, especially with alleged Israeli support for armed groups in Syria, while reaffirming their own readiness to defend national sovereignty despite sanctions.