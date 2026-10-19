Iran's FM Araghchi warns US after midterms, criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu
World
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the US not to restart attacks after the midterm elections, saying on X that Iran also has "unfinished jobs too."
This comes after President Trump threatened renewed aggression.
Araghchi also called out Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for allegedly pushing the US toward conflict to stay out of jail.
Iran US standoff nears 8 months
The Iran-US conflict is inching toward the eight-month mark in around two weeks, contributing heavily to driving up energy costs in the US after the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, was closed.
A proposed ceasefire from Iran was rejected by Trump over trust concerns.
Meanwhile, American service members dead have risen to 21, highlighting just how costly and unresolved this standoff remains.