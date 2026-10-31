Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejects US talks now
World
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has made it clear there won't be any talks with the US right now, saying the current global situation just doesn't call for it.
He pushed back on rumors about negotiations and reiterated Iran's position, even as worries grow about rising tensions between the two countries.
Araghchi calls J.D. Vance outreach positive
Even though Iran said no to talks, they did receive and discuss a letter from US Vice President J.D. Vance.
Araghchi called the outreach a positive move but warned that any attempts to stir up trouble would only repeat old mistakes.
For now, Iran isn't changing its position or rushing into new discussions.