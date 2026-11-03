Iran's Major General Ali Abdollahi warns US, outlines 5 conditions
World
Iran has told the US that any new military action could trigger a response that's "unpredictable" and not limited by borders.
Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi made it clear Iran is ready to defend its interests and set out five conditions for peace in the region, with a big focus on ending conflicts and lifting sanctions.
Ceasefires, sanctions relief sought by Iran
Iran's list includes stopping wars in Gaza and Lebanon, removing all sanctions, and unfreezing its assets.
They also want official recognition of their control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, and guarantees against future military strikes.
As part of this, Iran is pushing for a new "Hormuz mechanism," so local countries can manage security themselves without outside interference.