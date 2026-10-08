Iran's Revolutionary Guards intensify crackdown on Hormuz oil smuggling routes
World
Iran's Revolutionary Guards says it is stepping up efforts to block illegal oil smuggling routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a super important passage for world oil shipments.
It claims small boats have been sneaking oil onto tankers, and with tensions rising between Iran and Israel since February, the crackdown is getting serious.
Iran says Hormuz traffic dropped sharply
The Strait of Hormuz is a super important passage for world oil shipments.
Iran insists it will keep control until its demands are met, and damaged routes near Oman are also making things trickier.
Despite some reports of smoother oil flows lately, Iran says attacks on tankers and tough logistics have caused ship traffic to drop sharply, down from 125 vessels a day to just around 10 since conflict escalated.