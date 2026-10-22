Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn they may cut Hormuz internet cables
World
Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned it might cut key undersea internet cables running through the Strait of Hormuz if the country's infrastructure comes under attack.
While these cables only carry a tiny slice of global internet traffic, they are pretty important for keeping nearby countries online.
Bahrain Qatar Kuwait UAE have backups
These cables connect Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, and they all depend on them for international connectivity.
Luckily, they have backup routes to keep things running if needed.
For most of the world, there would just be minor slowdowns as data finds new paths.
Saudi Arabia is not too worried since it uses different cable systems on its Red Sea coast.