Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei orders intelligence overhaul after security failures
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, just ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system.
This move comes after some serious security failures that exposed big gaps, prompting Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to push for a new, permanent intelligence minister as soon as the Guardian Council signs off on the changes.
Iranian parliament considers noncleric intelligence minister
Parliament isn't wasting time: it has approved the bill's general outline and begun to consider provisions to revamp the intelligence ministry, especially after incidents like the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and an Israeli infiltration last year.
The proposed legislation also opens up the intelligence minister's post to nonclerics with real expertise and management skills, aiming to fix those weaknesses fast.