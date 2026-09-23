Iran's top military leaders call Trump UN speech 'domestic propaganda'
World
Iran's top military leaders aren't happy with President Trump's latest speech at the United Nations.
They called his remarks "domestic propaganda," accusing him of trying to justify US actions against Iran and create more global tension.
Trump, meanwhile, warned that the US might take military action if there's no deal with Iran.
Trump praises Navy escorts through Hormuz
Trump also praised the US Navy for keeping oil shipments safe through the Strait of Hormuz, saying they've helped escort more than 1 billion barrels so far.
He thanked the U.N. Security Council for standing against what he described as Iranian attacks on commercial ships.