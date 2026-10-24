Iraq and Pakistan close key Iran crossings after US pressure
World
Iran is feeling the squeeze as both Iraq and Pakistan have shut down major border crossings, following US pressure to enforce sanctions.
On October 21, Iraq closed the Sheeb border with Iran over smuggling worries, and over the weekend, Pakistan blocked Iranian trucks at Gabd and Taftan, citing security concerns.
US sanctions push disrupts Iran supplies
These closures are part of a bigger US move to tighten sanctions and push Iran on its nuclear program.
With a US naval blockade already slowing shipping, thousands of trucks are now stuck at borders with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan.
Everyday life in Iran is getting tougher: bottled gas is piling up at borders, and prices keep rising as supply lines break down.