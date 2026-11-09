Iraq, US agree Hormuz route to restart oil exports
World
Iraq has reached an understanding with the US to get its oil exports moving again through the Strait of Hormuz, using a shipping route near Oman.
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein says this move is key for getting Iraq's oil business back on track after recent disruptions hit both exports and the country's economy.
October exports rose to 3.5m bpd
Iraq's losses were from the Iran war and disruptions to oil exports, according to Hussein.
Still, things are looking up: exports jumped from 2.65 million barrels a day in September to about 3.5 million in October.