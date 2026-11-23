Ireland keeps short-stay visa waiver programme open for eligible Indians
Good news if you love to travel: Ireland is keeping its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme open for eligible Indian nationals until December 31, 2026.
If you already have a valid UK short-stay visa and have entered the UK legally on that visa, you can hop over to Ireland before the UK permission expires without needing a separate Irish visa.
This move, listed on the official website of Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery, makes quick trips between the UK and Ireland much easier.
UK visa eligibility and stay limits
To qualify, you'll need a valid UK short-stay visit visa and must have entered the UK legally.
The waiver doesn't cover those with a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or certain visas like transit or marriage visas.
Your stay in Ireland can last up to 90 days or the remaining duration of UK permission, whichever is shorter, but must end before your UK permission expires.
If you have a long-term UK residence permit but not the right short-stay visa, you'll still need an Irish visa, but may get the fee waived in some cases.