Good news if you love to travel: Ireland is keeping its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme open for eligible Indian nationals until December 31, 2026.

If you already have a valid UK short-stay visa and have entered the UK legally on that visa, you can hop over to Ireland before the UK permission expires without needing a separate Irish visa.

This move, listed on the official website of Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery, makes quick trips between the UK and Ireland much easier.