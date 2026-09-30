Ireland's public sector begins work to rule over pay
World
Ireland is seeing work-to-rule industrial action as more than 100,000 public sector workers, including nurses, school staff, and civil servants, protested for better pay.
Many are now sticking strictly to their job descriptions, with nurses saying they will only do essential patient care and will not take on unpaid extra work.
Teachers to join action October 5
Major unions such as Forsa and SIPTU are backing the action and calling for improved pay.
Teaching unions plan to join in from October 5, which could mean school closures soon.
The government is not happy about the disruption, blaming unions for avoiding negotiations since their last deal ended in June.