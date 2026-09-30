IRGC drops 25-page letter urging rejection of Trump's approach
World
Just ahead of the US midterms, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dropped a 25-page open letter to American voters.
They're urging people to turn away from President Trump's approach, saying a shift in US foreign policy could actually help both countries get along.
The letter calls out US support for Israel and military actions as big roadblocks to peace.
IRGC defends peaceful nuclear program
The IRGC also uses the letter to defend Iran's nuclear program, insisting it's peaceful despite what critics say.
Spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi admits this move probably won't change Washington overnight but hopes Americans will at least hear where Iran is coming from.
Overall, the Guards are looking to spark conversation and maybe open the door for better relations down the line.